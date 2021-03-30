Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

2022 Four-Star WR Dane Key Lists Michigan State in Top-10

Dane Key, a 2022 four-star wide receiver listed the Michigan State Spartans in his top-10.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football made the cut for a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Mel Tucker and co. are still putting the finishing touches on their first set of recruits; however, the staff isn't afraid to look towards the future.

Dane Key, a '22 four-star wide receiver out of Lexington, KY, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools alongside Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Oregon, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout is the No. 35 WR prospect and the second-best player coming out of Kentucky.

As of now, one expert predicts he'll end up a Wildcat, but having lost Rayshaun Benny and Andrel Anthony after projections stated they'd become Spartans, anything can happen.

By the Numbers

  • 2018: 37 receptions, 831 yards, 11 touchdowns
  • 2020: 30 receptions, 478 yards, 10 touchdowns

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
  • Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
  • Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
  • Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
  • Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
  • Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
  • Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
  • PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
  • Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
  • Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
  • Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
  • Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15244776_168390101_lowres
Football

2022 Four-Star WR Dane Key Lists Michigan State in Top-10

Simmons
The War Room

MSU Football: NFL Expert Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Antjuan Simmons' Pro-Potential

USATSI_15585367_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Tom Izzo on Rocket Watts Entering the Portal

USATSI_15706379_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Rocket Watts enters Transfer Portal

Photo Credit: Michigan State Athletic Communications
Football

Michigan State Football Ready for "High-level Competition" in Spring Ball

Spartan Helmet
Football

Michigan State Football Makes Top-12 for Three-Star RB Isaiah Broadway

USATSI_15108127_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Offensive Line Expected to Improve this Season

IMG_1399
The War Room

MSU 23 Target, Joey Schlaffer: "Football has really been like the backbone"