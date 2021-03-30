2022 Four-Star WR Dane Key Lists Michigan State in Top-10
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football made the cut for a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
Mel Tucker and co. are still putting the finishing touches on their first set of recruits; however, the staff isn't afraid to look towards the future.
Dane Key, a '22 four-star wide receiver out of Lexington, KY, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools alongside Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Oregon, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout is the No. 35 WR prospect and the second-best player coming out of Kentucky.
As of now, one expert predicts he'll end up a Wildcat, but having lost Rayshaun Benny and Andrel Anthony after projections stated they'd become Spartans, anything can happen.
By the Numbers
- 2018: 37 receptions, 831 yards, 11 touchdowns
- 2020: 30 receptions, 478 yards, 10 touchdowns
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
