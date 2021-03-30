2022 Four-Star WR Dane Key Lists Michigan State in Top-10

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football made the cut for a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Mel Tucker and co. are still putting the finishing touches on their first set of recruits; however, the staff isn't afraid to look towards the future.

Dane Key, a '22 four-star wide receiver out of Lexington, KY, listed the Spartans in his top-10 schools alongside Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Oregon, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout is the No. 35 WR prospect and the second-best player coming out of Kentucky.

As of now, one expert predicts he'll end up a Wildcat, but having lost Rayshaun Benny and Andrel Anthony after projections stated they'd become Spartans, anything can happen.

By the Numbers

2018: 37 receptions, 831 yards, 11 touchdowns

2020: 30 receptions, 478 yards, 10 touchdowns

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan

Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson

Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough

Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman

(LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III

Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III

Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst

Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote

PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun

Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren

Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown

Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper

Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith

