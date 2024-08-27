Alante Brown Ready to Alight for the Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for their season opener this Friday as they take on Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium. Like any other team in college football, some positions need to be replaced from last season, positions that were maintained and question marks that can be answered based on performance during Friday's game.
One thing that the Spartans will do for the opener is rely on veterans who have been in the system and have experienced many college football games already. Experience on the team and in the game at the college level is exactly what they have in wide receiver Alante Brown.
Brown is entering his fifth season and second year representing MSU. Before transferring to MSU, he played on another team in the Big Ten, where he spent 2020-2022 as a Husker at Nebraska. He has competed in 41 collegiate games and has been used in various roles.
As the season fast approaches, there are high expectations for Brown to build his resume and increase production on his performance on Offense and Special Teams. Last season for the Spartans he should promise in multiple categories with the small amounts of reps he was provided. 10 rushing attempts, three receptions, one pass was thrown for 42 yards and three kickoff returns, which was his specialty at Nebraska.
Fans hope not to relive last year’s season-opening kickoff return that resulted in him getting carted off the field.
“Football is a dangerous sport, thank God, God allowed me to get back up after that hit, that's what comes with the game, you never know what happens,” Brown said back in the spring.
Brown will be a player to watch this season for the Spartans as he looks to build off another year in East Lansing and another year against Big Ten opponents to help build this program and take them another step.
Finishing with a 4-8 record and sixth on the east side of the conference, there is a bar they want to surpass and continue to move this program in the right direction. With lots of new guys and with a new schedule it’s guys like Brown who can pave the way and make a difference in these football games.
