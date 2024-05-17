BREAKING: Former Michigan LB Semaj Bridgeman Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have secured a commit in former Michigan linebacker Semaj Bridgeman from the transfer portal.
The Spartans had a very successful day on Friday -- Bridgeman is their third transfer commit of the day. He made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Bridgeman was a three-star transfer prospect, per 247Sports, and was the No. 34 linebacker in the portal.
Bridgeman played one season at Michigan. He did not see any game action.
As a recruit, Bridgeman was highly touted. He was rated four-stars, and ranked as the No. 37 linebacker in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He was the No. 6 player in his home state of Pennsylvania. Bridgeman was nominated for the high school Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the country.
As a senior in high school, he led a defense that allowed 7.3 points per game. The defense also posted four straight shutouts.
The 6-foot-2, 246-pound linebacker brings more pedigree to Michigan State's linebacker room -- which is a combination of veteran mainstays such as Cal Haladay, a blossoming Jordan Hall and transfer portal talent like Wayne Matthews III, a key addition from Old Dominion, and Jordan Turner, secured from Wisconsin.
Bridgeman has three years of eligibility left.
Bridgeman is the third transfer commit of the day for the Spartans. The first was UCF safety Nikai Martinez, followed by LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes.
Michigan State spent much of the month of April losing to the transfer portal -- including key members of the defense like defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and the high-ceiling edge rusher Bai Jobe.
In May, Michigan State has been winning in the transfer portal. Four-star offensive tackle Andrew Dennis, three-star edge rusher Tyler Gillison, three-star defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley, three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, three-star defensive lineman Jalen Satchell, three-star cornerback Lejond Cavazos, and four-star defensive lineman Ben Roberts have all joined the Spartans -- plus the three on Friday.
Head coach Jonathan Smith's rebuilding of the defense through the transfer portal has looked pretty successful, so far. Michigan State is turning things around in the portal.
Michigan State has also secured three 2025 commits in the same week, too.
April showers have brought May flowers for Michigan State.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
