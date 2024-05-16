Are the Floodgates Open for Jonathan Smith's In-State Pipeline?
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith had many recruiting goals when he arrived in East Lansing.
Smith wanted to keep his West Coast pipeline -- something he carefully built during his time at Oregon State -- intact.
Smith had a goal to rebuild Michigan State through prolific recruiting in the Midwest.
His most important goal was to make the Green and White the premiere landing spot for Mitten-state talent.
This week, it has become apparent Smith could be on his way to achieving that goal.
Smith had already secured a commitment in April from Orchard Lake St. Mary's three-star linebacker DJ White. White was the No. 2 linebacker in the state behind Dakota High School's Di'Mari Malone, another three-star.
White is the No. 14 player in the state, per 247Sports. White, a former safety and quarterback, has great size -- 6-foot-3, 190 pounds -- instincts and speed for a linebacker. Defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Joe Rossi will have plenty to work with. It is a very real possibility White outplays his three-star rating when he gets to East Lansing.
Smith secured Malone on Mother's Day.
Malone was graded even higher than White by 247Sports. The site has him as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 9 player in the state. Malone's tape is electric. He shows uncanny ability in coverage, a combination of ball-skills and athleticism.
On Tuesday, Michigan State landed the state's No. 1 running back in East Lansing High School's Jace Clarizio. Clarizio is the No. 64 running back in the 2025 class and the No. 10 player in the state, according to 247Sports.
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu touted Clarizio's potential:
"Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at," he said. "All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Michigan State has received interest from other top in-state recruits.
The No. 1 athlete in the state, three-star Desmond Straughton of Roseville High School, has Michigan State among his top teams. Straughton plays safety and running back, and excels at both. He will likely find his home at safety. Straughton is the No. 6 player in the state and No. 18 nationally as an athlete.
The top tight end in the state, Orchard Lake St. Mary's Jayden Savoury, has Michigan State among his favorites as well. The 6-foot-6 basketball player-turned-football standout has a high ceiling. Savoury has an offical visit set for May 31.
Lately, Michigan State has been on a roll when it comes to securing 2025 in-state talent.
It could just be getting started.
