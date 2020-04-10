Chris Kapilovic Talks Importance of Film with No Spring Football

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State football’s Chris Kapilovic doesn’t have the advantage of rebuilding the Spartan offensive line by watching the film this spring.

Because of the COVID-19 safety protocols and the cancellation of spring ball, watching the film of last year is even more critical.

“I have watched some film of them. You watch a little bit just kind to get an idea of what some of these guys have done and who they are. The flip side to that is, you like to come to your own conclusions from your working with them on the field. Obviously, unfortunately, we didn’t have the opportunity for spring practices to this point. So, that’s going to be a little tougher and maybe whatever we get done in the summer. So it’s kind of a mix, you kind of get an idea of what they are capable of and maybe you see something that you might be able to help them with. But you like to come to your own conclusion from working with them on the field. One of the blessings that comes with injuries is you have several people that have played before, so that’s a plus. Without the cohesion, they haven’t had five guys work together; it doesn’t seem like all year from just this past season. If we can find a way to stay healthy, that will just help in its own right. It’s very difficult to be a great offensive line when you are constantly changing pieces and having to bring in new guys. That’s a huge focus from the weight room, to the training room, to practice, to keep getting these guys healthy so we can get the cohesiveness. But I do think I see some talent there; there’s some size, there’s some guys who have athletic ability. I believe we have the potential to be a good offensive line; it’s just hard for me to answer that question thoroughly until I get a chance to be with them on the field.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

