Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Chris Kapilovic Early Impressions of Spartan Offensive Line, Kevin Jarvis

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Mel Tucker brought his old offensive line coach with him to Michigan State, and it was a great blessing for Michigan State. Technically the offensive line coach and the run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic is glad to be here. No sooner had he started at Michigan State, then the COVID-19 restrictions kicked in.

In that brief time, he talked about his early impressions.

“Just kind of the thing you learn from the guys early on is being in meetings and kind of their focus and they’ve been tremendous. They’ve been really locked into everything we are doing, hungry to learn, and conscientious of doing things the right way. That’s been big for me to have that. We kind of have a mixin that room, there’s some older guys, and then there’s some young guys. I think there is some leadership in some of the older guys, which has been good. The little bit I have seen of them on the field working and in the weight room, there’s definitely a great work ethic there, which is obviously another huge plus. We need to take that, build from that, and even take it to a greater level. I like what I’ve seen so far. I like how these guys are hungry to be great.”

Coach Kap went on to specifically address the health of his best offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis who missed significant time last season injured. “As far as Kevin Jarvis, he’s been one of those guys. I can tell the guys kind of look up to him, and he seems to be pretty healthy, and he’s definitely invested in learning the new offense and the things I want them to do.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Johnson Talks Connor Heyward and Running Game

Jay Johnson the Michigan State offensive coordinator talked about what he wants from the Spartan football running game and specifically Connor Heyward.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Coach, Spartan ICON Returns to East Lansing

Michigan State Spartan football ICON Courtney Hawkins talks about his return to East Lansing to join the staff of Mel Tucker.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Adjusting to COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Matt Allen Michigan State Spartan offensive lineman talks the temporary new normal with the COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons New Daily Routine Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Michigan State Spartan football linebacker Antjuan Simmons discussed his new daily routine since the COVID-19 safety precautions were implemented.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Athletic Texas Class of '21 Tight End Kameron Allen Talks Spartan Offer

Michigan State Spartan football and head coach Mel Tucker reached out and offered a scholarship to Texas, class of '21 tight end Kameron Allen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Georgia Class of '21 Josh Moore Talks Michigan State Offer

Josh Moore the highly talented safety from the state of Georgia talked about his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Ryan Hoerstkamp Class of '21 Tight End From Missouri Picks Up Spartan Offer

Ryan Hoerstkamp from Missouri is a tight end for the class of '21 and he discusses his recent scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Powerful Class of '22 Offensive Lineman Gavin Broscious on MSU Offer

Powerful state of Arizona class of '22 offensive lineman Gavin Broscious discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

Coveted Class of '21 Illinois Receiver Keontez Lewis Talks Spartan Offer

Coveted state of Illinois wide receiver Keontez Lewis talks about his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

NCAA Grants Spring Student-Athletes Additional Year of Eligibility

Earlier this week the NCAA has granted Spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility while basketball and other popular winter sports did not.

Hondo S. Carpenter