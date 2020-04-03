Chris Kapilovic Early Impressions of Spartan Offensive Line, Kevin Jarvis

East Lansing, MI— Mel Tucker brought his old offensive line coach with him to Michigan State, and it was a great blessing for Michigan State. Technically the offensive line coach and the run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic is glad to be here. No sooner had he started at Michigan State, then the COVID-19 restrictions kicked in.

In that brief time, he talked about his early impressions.

“Just kind of the thing you learn from the guys early on is being in meetings and kind of their focus and they’ve been tremendous. They’ve been really locked into everything we are doing, hungry to learn, and conscientious of doing things the right way. That’s been big for me to have that. We kind of have a mixin that room, there’s some older guys, and then there’s some young guys. I think there is some leadership in some of the older guys, which has been good. The little bit I have seen of them on the field working and in the weight room, there’s definitely a great work ethic there, which is obviously another huge plus. We need to take that, build from that, and even take it to a greater level. I like what I’ve seen so far. I like how these guys are hungry to be great.”

Coach Kap went on to specifically address the health of his best offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis who missed significant time last season injured. “As far as Kevin Jarvis, he’s been one of those guys. I can tell the guys kind of look up to him, and he seems to be pretty healthy, and he’s definitely invested in learning the new offense and the things I want them to do.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

