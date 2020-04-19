East Lansing, MI— Michigan State became the first program to extend an offer to Dearborn (MI) Fordson 2022 offensive lineman Ka’Marii Landers on Tuesday, and that will likely jumpstart the recruitment for the 6-foot-4½, 295-pound standout as more offers are surely on the way.

Spartan Nation caught up with Landers to get his thoughts on his offer from Michigan State, and he said that he was excited upon hearing the news.

“My first reaction, I was ecstatic,” he said. “I woke up in the morning, and my coach called me and told me to reach out to them. I was just too excited.”

Landers added that the fact that his first offer came from the Spartans was a bit unexpected, but admitted that he felt his first offer was going to come sooner rather than later.

“It was unexpected, but I don’t want to be cocky, but I knew something was coming,” he said. “I’ve been working hard, and something’s got to pay off sometime, but for them (Michigan State) to come first, it was a shocker.”

After his high school coach told him to reach out to the Michigan State staff, Landers said that he spoke with Spartans’ defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. After a 15 minute conversation, Landers came away with a positive impression.

“We talked for about 15 minutes or so on the phone,” he said. “We talked about my different goals and what I wanted to do in college and about the program.”

While he is capable of playing both offensive and defensive lines, Landers told Spartan Nation that his offer from the Spartans is to play on the offensive side of the ball.

Landers also noted that he and his teammate, 2022 tight end Antonio Gates Jr., who was offered on Saturday, have already discussed taking a visit to East Lansing together. Landers said after the recruiting shutdown is lifted, “Me and my teammate Antonio, we are planning on going up there when this is all over,” he said.

An imposing offensive lineman that already possesses the size needed to play at the college level, Landers is a physical offensive lineman, but also shows the athleticism and technique to be able to be an effective run blocker and pass blocker.

Landers said that he feels his IQ and quickness are two attributes that stand out most in his game.

“I think I’ve got high IQ for the line,” he said. “I’m quick for my size; I’d say I move pretty quick.”

With his first offer from Michigan State in hand and more offers on the way, Landers said that he’s understandably happy to see the work he’s put in start to pay off with colleges taking notice.

“It feels good, it’s a blessing, to be honest,” he said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it should get the ball rolling for a lot more to come.”

For all of the latest news on Landers and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack