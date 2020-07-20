Dewitt, Arkansas ’22 Dax Courtney Talks Spartan Offer

Over the past month, DeWitt (AR) 2022 TE Dax Courtney has seen a considerable rise in his recruitment. Several offers have started to pour in for the 6-foot-6, 210-pound standout and Michigan State became the latest to extend an offer on Tuesday.

Courtney spoke with Spartan Nation about his newest offer. He said that he was excited to receive his first Big Ten offer from the Spartans and said that after having a brief conversation with tight ends coach Ted Gilmore, he expects to be in touch once again next week.

“It was exciting, it’s my first Big Ten offer,” he said. “My guy Earl Gill down here has been helping me a lot these last few months and they (schools) can’t contact me because I’m too young, so they contacted him and I was able to contact Michigan State after that, me and my dad did. But what’s crazy is that neither one of us had service, so it was about a 30-second phone call of him telling me I had an offer from Michigan State and to call him back like Monday or something.”

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Courtney also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, North Texas, TCU and UTSA.

With several offers already in hand and several more likely on the way shortly, Courtney said that it’s both exciting and a relief to see the work he’s put in pay off with scholarship offers.

“It’s exciting and definitely a relief,” he said. “For me personally, my dad is the head football coach here at Dewitt, so I was raised in it. I’ve been working out and playing football since I was three years old, so I’ve been in this game for 14, 15 years and to know that everything I’ve put into it wasn’t a waste - that’s a big relief and excitement.”

When it comes to the Spartans, Courtney admitted that he didn’t know a lot about Michigan State, but planned to sit down with his family on Tuesday night to learn more.

“I really don’t know much (about the program),” he said. “But tonight I’m planning on sitting at home with my dad and my brother and we’re going to look through their campus, their facilities and their coaching staff and look at their offense and everything.”

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Courtney is an intriguing tight end prospect with big-time athleticism and speed to go along with his frame and pass-catching ability.

Courtney said that his size, speed, and athleticism are all God-given talents of his, but he noted that his physicality has helped him raise his game even more.

“I’m about 6-foot-6, I can do about any dunk you want me to do and those are God given,” he said. “I run a 4.6, 4.7 40-yard dash, those are all God given. But for me personally, the biggest part of my game is my physicality, that’s not something you can teach, I was raised with it and it took my game to a different level.”

For all of the latest news on Courtney and the Spartans, stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1