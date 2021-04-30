Former Michigan State DB Dominique Long Transfers to Duke

EAST LANSING – A former Michigan State football player will officially play somewhere else next season.

Dominique Long, a graduate transfer, committed to Duke on Thursday night.

"I am beyond grateful for the experiences MSU has provided me!" he wrote via Twitter. "Looking forward to this new chapter in life."

After four seasons in East Lansing, Long entered the portal on Jan. 27 and held reported offers from Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Utah State.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, allowing many to continue their college careers.

In 44 contests, Long finished with 51 tackles and two pass break-ups while playing safety, cornerback, and becoming a standout on special teams.

The Westerville South High School alumni recorded double-digit tackles all four years and made one start at cornerback in 2020.

Long is one of four Michigan State defensive backs who entered the portal since mid-November alongside Julian Barnett (Memphis), Chris Jackson (Washington State), and Davion Williams (Western Kentucky).

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

QB Theo Day

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long (Duke)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

