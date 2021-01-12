Former Michigan State RB Anthony Williams Jr. Transfers to Akron

East Lansing, MI – Another former Michigan State football player has found a new university.

Anthony Williams Jr., sophomore running back, announced his commitment to Akron Monday night through social media.

He's the second student-athlete to do so, following redshirt sophomore linebacker Jeslord Boateng, who committed to the Zips on New Year's Eve.

The former three-star recruit out of Illinois signed with Michigan State in 2019, where he was an early enrollee.

Over two seasons, Williams had 42 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown and seven receptions for 82 yards in 14 games.

As a freshman, he rushed 38 times for 118 yards and a touchdown with an additional six catches for 77 yards through 12 contests.

However, under Mel Tucker and a new staff, he carried the ball just four times for five yards in two games before entering the portal in mid-November.

Since Nov. 16, the Spartans have had 15 players enter the portal; Williams is the seventh athlete to pick a new school along with Boateng (Akron), Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois), Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan), Julian Barnett (Memphis), Davion Williams (Western Kentucky), and Devontae Dobbs (Memphis).

