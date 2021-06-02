Four former Spartans on '22 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Michigan State's 2022 College Football Hall of Fame candidates are the same as the previous two years.

East Lansing, Mich. – The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2022 ballot, and Michigan State's representatives are the same for three years running.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible.

"Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Kicker Morten Andersen, offensive tackle Flozell Adams, and former coach Darryl Rogers are among 85 candidates (78 players, seven coaches) on the FBS ballot released Wednesday morning.

In addition, former Spartan Gideon Smith is on the ballot as a divisional coaching candidate after leading the Hampton Pirates to a 1922 Black College National Championship.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted during the National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.

