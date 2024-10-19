How Michigan State Can Beat Iowa This Weekend
Michigan State will face Iowa in its first game after enjoying their bye week last week.
Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans face a formidable Hawkeyes team that many believe Michigan State will lose to.
However, Greg Waddell of The Action Network thinks otherwise. Waddell believes the Spartans just need a few things to go their way, and they are in business.
“Michigan State has lost three straight, but the two most recent defeats have been blowouts at the hands of the two best teams in the Big Ten, Oregon and Ohio State,” Waddell said. “The Spartans haven't played a game in 15 days, going back to their loss at Oregon two weeks ago.
“The Spartans are in Year 1 of the Jonathan Smith era, but historically, Smith has been stellar when he has extra time to prepare. His teams are 10-2 ATS when they have extra time (eight or more days) and an incredible 8-1 as an underdog ATS in those games."
Waddell believes Iowa’s record looks better than it is, as Washington made numerous mistakes in losing to the Hawkeyes last week. He notes that Michigan State plays well against the run, and Iowa is not confident in its passing game.
Like most, Waddell thinks Michigan State has a chance of upsetting Iowa if quarterback Aidan Chiles can avoid making critical mistakes like he has made in every game this season. If Chiles can eliminate the turnovers and make some plays for Michigan State’s offense, an upset win is not out of the question.
“On the flip side, Iowa is coming off a very misleading win over Washington in which the Hawkeyes were outgained by 65 yards but won by 24 points, thanks to a variety of Washington errors,” Waddell said. “Michigan State ranks in the top-30 nationally in Rush Success Rate allowed, which is huge against an Iowa team that has no confidence through the air. The Spartans' defense will keep its team in the game at home, and if Aidan Chiles can make a big play or two, Michigan State can easily win."
If Michigan State can somehow pull off the upset at home against Iowa, that would be Smith's most significant win yet. It would be an excellent way to end their three-game losing streak.
