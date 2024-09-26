How to Watch Week 5: Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan State (3-1) comes off its first loss of the season, and unfortunately for the Spartans, the road ahead gets no easier.
Michigan State will host No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) under the lights on Saturday, a matchup the Spartans have not won since 2015. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series, 37-15.
On paper, Ohio State has the best team it's had in years, and the Spartans are going to have to give everything they have to try to pull off the upset in East Lansing.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest:
TV: Peacock
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Michigan State comes off a tough loss to Boston College on the road, having taken the Eagles down to the wire in a game it could have, and probably should have, won.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, enter the matchup fresh off a 49-14 blowout against Marshall. Saturday will be Ohio State's first game on the road.
The visitors will be led by quarterback Will Howard, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason after spending four years at Kansas State.
"He [Howard] has a limited menu to choose from, as far as evaluating it, because he's only probably been in the game to the end of the second quarter, that type of thing, whatever," said Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "They run a certain few plays with him, and then, they get out of there. So, knowing Chip Kelly, he has some tricks in his bag for him, but the quarterback is good. He's Chip Kelly-type quarterback, he's going to put the ball where it's supposed to be put and call the right play and pull it down when he has to pull it down."
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is 3-1 at the helm and is preparing for his first ranked opponent as the Spartans' head coach.
"Looking forward to Saturday night against Ohio State in our place and whatnot," Smith said on Monday. "Got a bunch of respect for that program and those coaches and those players. And I think it will be a real, real challenge that we're going to put a lot of work in this week to take on."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout Saturday's contest.
