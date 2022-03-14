Kirk Cousins agrees to contract extension with Vikings

Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has had one of the best NFL careers from a Spartan alum and yesterday signed an extension to play an 11th NFL season and a fifth year in Minnesota.

The Vikings will retain Cousins although they are entering a new era with a new general manager and new head coach.

The Vikings confirmed that they agreed to a one-year contract extension with Cousins and that will secure him with the team at least through the 2023 season.

Cousins will have an offensive-minded coach in Coach Kevin O'Connell, who was hired in February. O'Connell coached Cousins when the two were in Washington together in 2017 and O'connell was the Quarterbacks coach.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited for the direction of our team," Cousins said. "As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans."

Cousins has been a captain for four seasons and have many offensive weapons around him to compete for a championship such as Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Irv Smith Jr. who missed all of 2021 with a knee injury.

Cousins has thrown for 16,387 yards with 124 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his time with Minnesota the past four seasons.

He has 20 300-plus yard passing games and has had 34 games with a passer rating north of 100 in 63 regular season starts.

Cousins has a career record of 59-59-2 and a record of 33-29-1 over the past four seasons with the Vikings.

The Pro-Bowl quarterback will make $35 million fully guaranteed next season. He will get a raise $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause.