Matt Allen Talks Spartan Offensive Line Philosophy

East Lansing, MI—Matt Allen is a terrific offensive line and a great leader for the Michigan State Spartan football team. When a leader like him buys in on the new coaching staff, and he has, it is good news for Mel Tucker and his staff.

But while Allen wasn’t willing (and we didn’t ask him) to give away any secrets, he was excited about what Michigan State and the new staff are doing to fix the Spartan run game. Allen has the physicality and athleticism to play at the next level, and perhaps no one on the team will benefit more from improved coaching then him. You can sense the optimism when he spoke.

“I like it; I’ve agreed with everything that they’re putting in, I think there’s a lot of good and smart schemes that they’re putting in as well. I can’t speak for the defensive side of the ball, but everything that they’ve been doing on the offensive side has been making a lot of sense to me, and I like it. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack