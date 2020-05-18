Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Update

For the first time in five weeks, Michigan State did not gain a commitment last week as the Spartans’ hot streak in recruiting slowed down after landing 12 commitments throughout a five-week stretch.

While they didn’t receive any commitments last week, the Spartans continued extending offers to players from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes across the country, but not nearly in the same amount of offers that they had in weeks prior, extending 17 offers across 12 states. The Spartans offered 11 players in the 2022 class, four players in the 2023 class, and two players in the 2021 class.

On a national level, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period that prohibits in-person recruiting (including on-campus visits) for all sports through June 30th. The recruiting dead period was originally imposed back on March 13th through April 15th in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The dead period was first extended through May 31st on April 1st, before the NCAA again decided to extend the dead period through June, making it official on Wednesday.

Offers:

Madison (MS) Ridgeland Academy 2022 ILB Stone Blanton

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound hard-hitting linebacker, Blanton has the look of a prototypical middle linebacker capable of playing the run and the pass. He has seen his recruitment pick up throughout the last couple of months. Michigan State was the most recent to extend an offer, joining Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Leesburg (GA) Lee County 2022 OLB/S Jaron Willis

Capable of playing linebacker or safety, Willis is exceptional at coming off the edge at linebacker and dropping back into coverage at safety, making him an ideal candidate to play a hybrid role at the college level and picked up an offer from the Spartans on Monday. Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh are among the schools that have already extended offers.

Salisbury (NC) 2022 OLB Jalon Walker

A highly sought after outside linebacker than can defend the run and the pass and can rush the quarterback, Walker was offered by Michigan State early this week, adding the Spartans to an already impressive list of offers. Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Walker holds offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Ohio State, South Carolina and Texas A & M, and more.

Detroit (MI) King 2023 OT Johnathan Slack

One of the top in-state offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Slack, was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday, becoming the first Big Ten team to extend an offer. A 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive tackle, Slack has also received offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Southern Miss.

Colonial Heights (VA) Life Christian Academy 2023 OG Joshua Miller

A rising interior offensive line prospect in the 2023 class, Miller already has a college-ready size, standing at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, and a physical blocker in the run game. Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A & M, West Virginia and, most recently, Michigan State have all offered.

Arnaudville (LA) Beau Chene 2021 OT Devon Manuel

Listed at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, Manuel fits the criteria of big, athletic, and physical offensive linemen that the new coaching staff has prioritized since arriving in East Lansing. He picked up an offer from the Spartans on Wednesday. Manuel also holds offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and others. Spartan Nation spoke with Manuel after receiving his offer and said that it’s an offer he’s excited about, “Coach Kap got me on the phone and told me about the offer. They’re a great program and still upcoming with the new coaching staff. I’m excited about this offer.”

West Chester (PA) East 2022 OT Max Bowman

Michigan State became the first Power 5 offer for the 6-foot-6, a 280-pound offensive tackle on Wednesday joining Central Michigan and UMass as schools that have offered so far. Bowman is a physical mauler with proper technique in both run blocking and pass blocking and should see more offers come in soon.

Greenwood (IN) Center Grove 2022 DT Caden Curry

A 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive tackle that already holds several Big Ten offers, Curry is a capable pass rusher from the interior and is also a staunch run defender and added the Spartans to his offer list this week. Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, and West Virginia have offered Curry.

Downingtown (PA) West 2022 OT Drew Shelton

A fast-rising offensive tackle that has seen recruitment pick up in May, Shelton received an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. Listed at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Shelton is a big, athletic offensive tackle that holds offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and West Virginia.

Camden (NJ) 2022 OLB Nyair Graham

A versatile outside linebacker that can play in coverage, defend the run or rush the passer, Graham received his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State earlier this week. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound standout also holds offers from Miami (FL), Syracuse, Temple, Texas A & M, and West Virginia.

Montgomery (AL) Catholic 2022 OLB T.J. Dudley

Listed at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, Dudley is one of the most sought after linebackers in the 2022 class and added the Spartans to his list of offers on Wednesday. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia are among the schools that have already offered.

Montgomery (AL) Catholic 2022 DB Kylon Griffin

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, Griffin received his third Big Ten offer from Michigan State on Friday as the Spartans joined Indiana, Iowa, and Temple as schools that have already extended offers to Griffin.

Clarkston (MI) 2023 OL Cole Dellinger

The younger brother of one of the top 2021 offensive linemen Garrett Dellinger, Cole Dellinger, is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman that already holds offers from Michigan and Michigan State, who extended an offer on Friday.

Frisco (TX) 2021 CB Chase Lowery

A 6-foot, 175-pound corner capable of playing man-to-man coverage with receivers lined up in the slot or out wide because of his size and speed, Lowery was offered by Michigan State on Friday, joining more than 20 other programs who have offered.

Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Texas Tech, and Washington State are among the programs that have extended offers to Lowery. After receiving his offer from Michigan State, Lowery told Spartan Nation that he’s friends with Darius Snow, a member of Michigan State’s 2020 class. The latter has told him many positives about Michigan State, “I got a call from Coach Barnett, and he informed me about the offer. I have heard great things about the program from a friend of mine who goes there.”

Thomasville (GA) Thomas County Central 2023 WR Adam Hopkins

A 6-foot, 170-pound receiver with excellent speed and hands, Hopkins already holds three SEC offers and picked up his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State on Friday. Hopkins also holds offers from South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

Indianapolis (IN) Brebeuf Jesuit 2022 DE Joe Strickland

Regarded as a top player in the state of Indiana for the 2022 class, Strickland is an elite defensive end, who already has several pass rush moves and can set the edge against the run. Listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Strickland added an offer from the Spartans on Friday, joining Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, and Purdue as teams that have already offered.

Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman 2022 CB Fabian Ross

One of the top defensive backs in the country for the 2022 class, Ross came from one of the nation’s top high school programs and received an offer from the Spartans on Saturday. Ross already holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon State, Penn State, USC, and West Virginia.

