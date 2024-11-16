Michigan State Battles Throughout, But Illinois Proves to Be Too Much on the Road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State was handed its third straight loss on Saturday, a 38-16 defeat against Illinois.
The Spartans showed promise at certain moments of the contest, but Illinois' offense was just too much for Michigan State's defense to handle, and at the same time, the Fighting Illini's defense was able to lock in and stump the Spartans when it mattered most.
As it has done many times this season, Michigan State's defense came out to set the tone on the opening drive, forcing a three-and-out.
Michigan State's offense, looking to capitalize on the defense's stop, would avoid disaster on its first play of the contest, as what had initially been a scoop-and-score for the Illini after Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles fumbled on a keeper, the ruling of a fumble had been overturned, and Michigan State would instead proceed with its drive.
But it only lasted four more plays.
Illinois responded by scoring in just two plays as Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer connected with wide receiver Pat Bryant for a 57-yard receiving touchdown.
The Spartans were quick to answer, though, scoring in four plays on their next possession, capped off with a 52-yard touchdown reception by Michigan State wide receiver Aziah Johnson. Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim would miss the extra point.
Johnson finished second among all Spartans in receiving with 70 yards.
Michigan State would have chances to get the Illini off the field on the following drive, but four third-down conversions by Illinois would allow it to put together what would be its longest drive of the contest -- 13 plays, 75 yards. It concluded with an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Illinois running back Josh McCray.
The scoring then halted for both teams for much of the second quarter before Illinois produced another lengthy scoring drive shortly before halftime. This time, the touchdown came from Illinois wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who made an off-balance catch in the end zone, keeping his feet in for the 4-yard reception.
With less than 2 minutes to work with, Michigan State answered with one of its best drives of the game, one led by the feet of Chiles, who rushed for 27 yards on the nine-play drive. But once the Spartans entered the red zone, the offense was stalled, and they would have to settle for a 38-yard field goal.
Illinois' lead would be 21-9 at halftime.
Michigan State came out firing to start the second half, putting together a 10-play drive that was highlighted by wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., who had three catches and a rush. He produced 50 total yards on the drive.
Foster led Michigan State in receiving with 76 yards on six receptions.
The Spartans would reach the end zone with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Chiles to running back Nate Carter. A made extra point from Kim then brought the Spartans within 5.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, they wouldn't score again.
An Illinois field goal widened the margin to 8, but the game was still well within reach for the Spartans.
The two teams traded punches the rest of the third quarter, and early into the fourth. But the Illini finally pulled away in the end, as their offense proved too much for the visiting defense.
Michigan State falls to 4-6 on the year, now needing to win its remaining two games, both of which will be played at Spartan Stadium.
That mission will start with the Spartans' meeting with Purdue on Friday.
