Michigan State CB Julian Barnett Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett adds his name to a list of players entering the transfer portal.

East Lansing, MI – The further along Michigan State football gets in Mel Tucker's first-year as head coach, the more likely fans will see players move on.

Thursday night, it was confirmed sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett entered the transfer portal, the fifth Spartan to do so since the beginning of 2020.

Belleville's former four-star recruit was the third-best prospect in his home state and a top-10 corner in the 2019 class.

The most notable student-athlete to enter the portal for MSU played in all 13 games as a freshman at the wide receiver position before shifting back to defense once Michigan State hired Tucker.

During his time on offense, Barnett caught 13 passes for 182 yards (14.0 YPC), including a season-high 49 yards and three receptions against Maryland, and added three kick returns for 36 yards (12.0 AVG).

He started at Iowa; however, most of the time saw limited field action, other than appearing on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back joins RB Anthony Williams Jr., linebackers Charles Willekes, Luke Fulton, and Marcel Lewis.

