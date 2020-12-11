Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State CB Julian Barnett Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett adds his name to a list of players entering the transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – The further along Michigan State football gets in Mel Tucker's first-year as head coach, the more likely fans will see players move on.

Thursday night, it was confirmed sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett entered the transfer portal, the fifth Spartan to do so since the beginning of 2020.

Belleville's former four-star recruit was the third-best prospect in his home state and a top-10 corner in the 2019 class.

The most notable student-athlete to enter the portal for MSU played in all 13 games as a freshman at the wide receiver position before shifting back to defense once Michigan State hired Tucker.

During his time on offense, Barnett caught 13 passes for 182 yards (14.0 YPC), including a season-high 49 yards and three receptions against Maryland, and added three kick returns for 36 yards (12.0 AVG).

He started at Iowa; however, most of the time saw limited field action, other than appearing on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back joins RB Anthony Williams Jr., linebackers Charles Willekes, Luke Fulton, and Marcel Lewis.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15198541_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State CB Julian Barnett Enters Transfer Portal

Tucker
Football

MSU Football: Tucker Willing to 'Fight For Guys' in Recruiting

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode II

Brown
The War Room

Michigan State Football vs. Penn State Game Preview

Simmons
Football

Will Michigan State Football Bring Back Seniors for Another Year?

IMG_9011 2
The War Room

Michigan State 2021 Commit: Carson Casteel, Taking a Chance

Tucker
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXII

Tucker
Football

MSU Football: Mel Tucker Looks for the Ultimate Competitor at QB

USATSI_15271195_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football 14.5-point Underdogs Against Penn State