Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Details His Transition to the Midwest
Michigan State’s football team will soon kick off the first games of the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing.
Smith spent the last six seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, Oregon State, and has spent most of his college coaching career on the West Coast, with a few stops a bit further east than that in the country. However, accepting the job at Michigan State marks the first time Smith has coached in the Midwest and the first time he has coached further east than Montana. He said he is excited to take on the Big Ten.
“[I spent] five years as a player at Oregon State,” Smith told Todd Blackledge of NBC Sports. “Two years as a graduate assistant. I got my first full-time job at the University of Idaho [and] spent six [years] there. I went down to Montana for two [years], which was awesome.
“Then went down to Boise State for two years. [I went] up to Seattle, [to] the University of Washington as the offensive coordinator. Then, six years as the head coach at Oregon State. That's why I’m kind of excited about this new adventure out here in East Lansing and [having] a bunch of fun in the Big Ten.”
As Smith begins his tenure at Michigan State, he said a few things have surprised him most about East Lansing off the football field: the people and the passion Michigan State fans have for sports other than football.
Smith and his family have started to get acquainted with life in Michigan. He noted how well the basketball, hockey, and gymnastics teams have performed since arriving in East Lansing and the crowds he has noticed at each sporting event. He and his family have enjoyed their time in East Lansing so far.
“[I have been surprised by] how welcoming the community has been,” Smith said. “The people. The passion. I knew it was passionate just for football [but] you go to these basketball games. Hockey had a big-time year. Gymnastics, the place is sold out. The passion for Michigan State athletics has been fun to be around.”
