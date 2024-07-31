Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Ready for Familiar Foe, Oregon
As Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith begin preparing for what will likely be a season filled with difficulties, he will undoubtedly draw on the lessons he learned as the head coach at his alma mater, Oregon State.
When Smith became the head coach of the Beavers, Oregon State’s football program was arguably in a worse position than Michigan State's when he arrived in East Lansing. Still, he has been tasked with a similar duty of turning around another college football program.
One of the most significant hurdles Smith will face during his first season in East Lansing will be Michigan State’s challenging schedule, which is one of the most difficult of any team in the country. While Smith may have changed conferences when he accepted the job at Michigan State, he could not escape his most prominent rival at Oregon State, the Oregon Ducks, who are also now in the Big Ten.
Smith, who went 2-4 against Oregon in his six seasons as Oregon State’s head coach, says he expects the status quo from them this season, but Michigan State’s game against them is more significant than just him.
“We're going to play the Ducks, and they're going to be a competitive team again. They are year in and year out," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. "That game, there might be some conversation about myself going back there, but that's really about just myself. We've got a bunch of guys that we need to prepare a certain way each week to play our best, and that will be my approach in coaching the guys when we head down there."
While Oregon has much more talent than Michigan State, anything is possible. Smith’s knowledge of what to expect when traveling to face Oregon is undoubtedly a valuable asset for Michigan State's football team this season, as many Michigan State players have likely never been as far west as Eugene, Oregon. Smith's experience coaching against Oregon, while having less talent and fewer resources, gives Michigan State at least a puncher’s chance against the Ducks, no matter how tough they may be.
