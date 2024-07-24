Michigan State Could Have a Bright Future Ahead of It With Coach Smith at the Helm
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith, had an outstanding performance as the head coach of the Oregon State Beavers. In 2022, Smith won the Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year award, and that was a big step for the Beavers. In the last three seasons under Smith, Oregon State had a 25-10 record and, in 2022, a bowl game win in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida.
Michigan State just went through a rough situation in the coaching department, but Smith being a proven team-changer is coming to the rescue. The Spartans have been in a drought with less than good quarterback play, but Smith has brought along with him Aidan Chiles, an athletic quarterback.
Smith, aside from his coaching talent and quarterback addition, brought along his star tight end Jack Velling, one of the best in the league, and star lineman Tanner Miller. This is great news for Spartan fans to see their roster getting stronger and their coaching staff getting better and more life-oriented. Smith is a relatable coach outside of the sport, as players have said, and he is easy to get along with.
That is what Michigan State needs going forward, and things look good.
Smith also brings college football playoff experience to the table as the Washington offensive coordinator in 2016. Going forward, Michigan State has a bright future, and it could be getting some playoff action in a few years.
Smith produced eight All-Americans at Oregon State and is looking to up that number at Michigan State. Smith has had 11 players drafted in the NFL, and 20 have gone as undrafted free agents.
Smith’s home record was 16-2 at Oregon State, establishing a strong hometown environment that helped team morale and strength. Michigan State has a fun and big student population, which will add to Smith’s influence in making the atmosphere at Spartan Stadium better.
Michigan State has a bright future with Smith leading the charge and a sturdy young roster with rising stars looking to come out and make a big impact early.
