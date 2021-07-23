Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Football: 2021 Preseason Roster Notes

Michigan State Football: 2021 Preseason Roster Notes

Spartan Nation talks about Michigan State football's 2021 preseason roster, which was released Friday morning.
Spartan Nation talks about Michigan State football's 2021 preseason roster, which was released Friday morning.

East Lansing, Mich. – Day two of Big Ten Media Days is officially underway, and Michigan State's Mel Tucker is in attendance.

While he provides an update on his program, it's time to talk about the Spartans 2021 preseason roster, which was released Friday morning.

There aren't any new losses from the spring roster, other than the players who already entered the transfer portal; however, MSU added two walk-ons in 5-foot-11 safety Khalil Majeed (Suffield Academy) and kicker Evan Johnson (Hope College).

Maliq Carr, a transfer wide receiver from Purdue, is listed at tight end, and Angelo Grose, who moved away from cornerback during the spring game, is listed as a safety.

Ricky White, the 6-foot-1 wideout that set a Michigan State single-game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches against Michigan, is listed, erasing any doubts concerning his status.

Charles Brantley and Keon Coleman, two freshmen from the Spartans 2021 recruiting class, will wear No. 0, making them the first players to do so at MSU.

