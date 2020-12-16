Michigan State Football: CB Chris Jackson No Longer with the Team

One Michigan State football player's future remains uncertain following an announcement from Mel Tucker on Tuesday.

East Lansing, MI – Moving forward, Michigan State football is without a key member of its secondary, and his future remains uncertain.

Redshirt sophomore Chris Jackson is no longer with the team as MSU closes out the regular season against Maryland, Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

"Chris hasn't been with the team, and I really don't anticipate him being back with the team this season," first-year coach Mel Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We'll assess everything with Chris after the season when we're all wrapped up."

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound cornerback started the first two games vs. Rutgers and Michigan before missing the next two in what Tucker eluded to as an injury.

He played against Northwestern and Ohio State but missed last week's contest in Beaver Stadium (Penn State).

Jackson finished with nine tackles in four games, including two for a loss and one pass break-up.

With him being out, Michigan State will be shorthanded on the road this weekend, especially after Shakur Brown declared for the 2021 NFL Draft Monday night.

Tucker wasn't sure if he planned on competing against the Terrapins.

