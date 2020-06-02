Spartan Nation
MSU's Devontae Dobbs Speaks out During Trying Times

McLain Moberg

Devontae Dobbs, offensive linemen for the Spartans, has issued his thoughts via Twitter speaking out against racism as Americans continue to protest the death of George Floyd around the country. 

“People are going to say, ‘shut up and play,’ ‘shut up and dance,’ ‘or shut up and sing.’ There is no time for any of that. If you are not part of the solution you are apart of the problem. It’s time to speak up and actually create change. The president we have now preaches “make America great again” I’m not sure when America was so great, and for us to make our country and world great we have to be the ones to make it great.”

The redshirt freshman says it’s time for the people of this country to step up and speak up. 

“We need to speak up, vote, and educate ourselves and the people around us to make a difference. Start inside your own race and police one another. If we treat each other like crap what should we expect from others,” said Dobbs. “There needs to be a greater standard that we hold ourselves to and the people that will come after us.”

"Me as an African American, I wonder what is the next move. We have done everything under the sun. But it takes two to tango," Dobbs said. "The other side has to play a big role in this change as well."

During the 2019 season, Dobbs played 57 snaps in four games to preserve his redshirt. He saw the most action against Rutgers, playing 32 snaps in his first career start at left tackle. 

