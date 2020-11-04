Michigan State Football Earns National Team of the Week Honors

East Lansing, MI – Following the 27-24 victory over then-ranked No. 13 Michigan Wolverines last weekend, Michigan State has been named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.

The Spartans have won the award eight times since it started in 2002, but it marks the first time since beating Ohio State in 2015.

National Team of the Week History

Nov. 13, 2004: MSU vs. No. 4 Wisconsin, W 49-14

Sept. 17, 2005: MSU vs. No. 10 Notre Dame, W 44-41 (OT)

Oct. 21, 2006: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 41-38 (Biggest comeback in NCAA FBS history)

Oct. 2, 2010: MSU vs. No. 11 Wisconsin, W 34-24

Oct. 15, 2011: MSU vs. No. 11 Michigan, W 28-14

Nov. 2, 2013: MSU vs. No. 23 Michigan, W 29-6

Nov. 21, 2015: MSU vs. No. 2 Ohio State, W 17-14

Oct. 31, 2020: MSU vs. No. 13 Michigan, W 27-24

MSU has defeated the Wolverines five of the last seven times in Ann Arbor, including nine times in the last 13 matchups.

After the game, first-year head coach Mel Tucker said, "We're just proud to bring that Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs."

