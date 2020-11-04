SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Earns National Team of the Week Honors

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Following the 27-24 victory over then-ranked No. 13 Michigan Wolverines last weekend, Michigan State has been named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.

The Spartans have won the award eight times since it started in 2002, but it marks the first time since beating Ohio State in 2015.

National Team of the Week History

  • Nov. 13, 2004: MSU vs. No. 4 Wisconsin, W 49-14
  • Sept. 17, 2005: MSU vs. No. 10 Notre Dame, W 44-41 (OT)
  • Oct. 21, 2006: MSU vs. Northwestern, W 41-38 (Biggest comeback in NCAA FBS history)
  • Oct. 2, 2010: MSU vs. No. 11 Wisconsin, W 34-24
  • Oct. 15, 2011: MSU vs. No. 11 Michigan, W 28-14
  • Nov. 2, 2013: MSU vs. No. 23 Michigan, W 29-6
  • Nov. 21, 2015: MSU vs. No. 2 Ohio State, W 17-14
  • Oct. 31, 2020: MSU vs. No. 13 Michigan, W 27-24

MSU has defeated the Wolverines five of the last seven times in Ann Arbor, including nine times in the last 13 matchups.

After the game, first-year head coach Mel Tucker said, "We're just proud to bring that Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

Michigan State Football vs. Michigan Official Game Thread

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Michigan State's Tucker Believes in Discipline, Not Taunting

Mel Tucker wants a disciplined football team, and doesn't believe in ever taunting the opponent.

McLain Moberg

by

MSUlive

MSU Football Ranks Second in All-Time Victories over Wolverines

With the win, Michigan State has beaten the Wolverines 21 times when ranked inside the AP Top-25.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XVIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss last week's game vs. Michigan.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Latest Amway Coaches Poll: MSU Football Receives Nine Votes

Michigan State football received nine votes in the latest Amway Coaches Poll following its win over the Wolverines.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football 7-Point Underdogs Against Iowa

The Spartans will travel to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2013, facing the Iowa Hawkeyes as a touchdown underdog.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: White Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Ricky White's performance against Michigan is drawing some well-deserved national recognition.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Enjoys Bus Ride Back From Ann Arbor

Michigan State's starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi celebrates a hard-fought win with his team on the way back from Ann Arbor.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Lands 2021 ATH Shakari Denson

The Spartans land an unranked 2021 athlete out of Claxton, Georgia.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Tucker: Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons ‘Does Not Flinch’

In his final year at Michigan State, Antjuan Simmons beat Michigan at the Big House, across the street from his old high school.

McLain Moberg