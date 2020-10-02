Michigan State Football Headed ‘In the Right Direction’

The Michigan State football program looks a lot different in 2020, with an abundance of new coaches, there's no shortage of new faces, but it's only increased the level of ambition the Spartans have.

"The biggest thing I think that we have that's a positive is there's a want to from everybody. Everybody wants to be good, and everybody wants to do the best that they can do," fifth-year senior Matt Allen told reporters Thursday night.

"We've been coming out every day working as hard as we possibly can to be ready for the season when it comes around."

The Spartans are focused, maybe more focused than they have ever been before, and it's all thanks to their new head coach Mel Tucker, who, according to multiple players, brings a high level of intensity to practices.

"It's been really good so far, honestly. I think everybody is headed in the right direction, and coach Tucker is going to do everything he can to get us ready to go," Allen said.

Before Michigan State experienced their first padded practice earlier this week, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was worried about getting players into shape but added, "The actual little bit of time during fall camp has been really beneficial, and our strength coaches have done a good job."

Allen believes it was a "solid first day," but while the Spartans made it through a two-hour practice, Hazelton thinks it would have been challenging had MSU put pads on months ago.

"Football shape's a hard thing to do anyway. And we saw it for the first time yesterday really when you're actually hitting, and it's pads," said Hazelton. "It's different than running around without pads on, but the guys were gassed yesterday."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1