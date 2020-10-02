SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Headed ‘In the Right Direction’

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State football program looks a lot different in 2020, with an abundance of new coaches, there's no shortage of new faces, but it's only increased the level of ambition the Spartans have.

"The biggest thing I think that we have that's a positive is there's a want to from everybody. Everybody wants to be good, and everybody wants to do the best that they can do," fifth-year senior Matt Allen told reporters Thursday night. 

"We've been coming out every day working as hard as we possibly can to be ready for the season when it comes around."

The Spartans are focused, maybe more focused than they have ever been before, and it's all thanks to their new head coach Mel Tucker, who, according to multiple players, brings a high level of intensity to practices.

"It's been really good so far, honestly. I think everybody is headed in the right direction, and coach Tucker is going to do everything he can to get us ready to go," Allen said.

Before Michigan State experienced their first padded practice earlier this week, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was worried about getting players into shape but added, "The actual little bit of time during fall camp has been really beneficial, and our strength coaches have done a good job."

Allen believes it was a "solid first day," but while the Spartans made it through a two-hour practice, Hazelton thinks it would have been challenging had MSU put pads on months ago.

"Football shape's a hard thing to do anyway. And we saw it for the first time yesterday really when you're actually hitting, and it's pads," said Hazelton. "It's different than running around without pads on, but the guys were gassed yesterday."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Makes Updated Top-5 for ’21 CB Steffan Johnson

Three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida lists the Spartans in his updated top-5.

McLain Moberg

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Michigan State RB Elijah Collins Happy Connor Heyward is Back

Michigan State starting running back Elijah Collins believes the return of Connor Heyward, a veteran, can only help the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed: ‘I love Coach Hawk’

MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is excited to have Jayden Reed in East Lansing. The former Bronco let everyone know the feeling is mutual.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's DC Scottie Hazelton on Panasiuk Return

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves the work ethic, drive, and leadership DE Jacub Panasiuk brings to the table.

McLain Moberg

11 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Basketball: 4th-Most Wins vs. 1-Seeds in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State basketball program has taken down the fourth-most top-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament of all-time.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 CB Jaylen Lewis

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis out of Brownsville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

Former Michigan State basketball players Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are set to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

Last year, Elijah Collins took over the starting running back position for Michigan State and had an excellent season. However, in his eyes, it wasn't enough. He's hungry for more.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK