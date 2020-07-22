Spartan Nation
Michigan State Football’s Largest Comeback in History

McLain Moberg

The final year in the John L. Smith era wasn't pleasant for Michigan State fans as they finished the season 4-8, with a single Big Ten victory (1-7).

2006 Big Ten Conference Schedule

  • Illinois: L 23-20
  • @ No. 6 Michigan: L 31-13
  • No. 1 Ohio State: L 38-7
  • @ Northwestern: W 41-38
  • @ Indiana: L 46-21
  • Purdue: L 17-15
  • Minnesota: L 31-18
  • @ Penn State: L 17-13

However, the lone victory against Northwestern on October 21, 2006, is the largest comeback in college football history.

Andy Wittry, from NCAA.com, released a list of the "largest comebacks in FBS football where the team that was trailing went on to win."

The seven comebacks he listed are below.

  1. Michigan State defeats Northwestern (35-point comeback)
  2. Maryland defeats Miami (31-point comeback)
  3. Ohio State defeats Minnesota (31-point comeback)
  4. Texas Tech defeats Minnesota (31-point comeback)
  5. TCU defeats Oregon (31-point comeback)
  6. Tulsa defeats Fresno State (31-point comeback)
  7. California defeats Oregon (30-point comeback)

With 9:54 left in the third quarter, Michigan State was down 35-points and came back to win in less than 25 minutes.

The Spartans were led by their quarterback Drew Stanton who finished the game with 294 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. 

