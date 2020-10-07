SI.com
Michigan State Football: Latest Amway Coaches Poll

McLain Moberg

The Big Ten has a few more weeks before they officially kickoff the regular-season; however, teams in the league are making moves within the latest Amway Coaches Poll rankings.

Michigan State fans might need live games to be considered for the poll, as they go another week without receiving any votes.

Ohio State stayed at No. 6, while three other universities moved positions based on last week's contests.

Penn State is No. 8, two spots higher from the previous rankings, Wisconsin moved to No. 14, and Michigan jumped to 19th.

Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska received votes in this week's poll.

Big Ten teams Receiving Votes

  • Minnesota: 120
  • Iowa: 39
  • Nebraska: 5

Latest Amway Coaches Poll

Rank
Team
Record
Points 
1st Place Votes

1

Clemson

3-0

1533

46

2

Alabama

2-0

1496

14

3

Georgia

2-0

1372

0

4

Florida 

2-0

1372

0

5

Notre Dame

2-0

1256

0

6

Ohio State

0-0

1192

2

7

Miami 

3-0

1149

0

8

Penn State

0-0

983

0

9

North Carolina

2-0

982

0

10

Oklahoma State

3-0

818

0

11

Cincinnati

3-0

807

0

12

Tennessee

2-0

744

0

13

Auburn

1-1

701

0

14

Wisconsin

0-0

668

0

15

BYU

3-0

646

0

16

LSU

1-0

616

0

17

Oregon

0-0

494

0

18

Virginia Tech

2-0

423

0

19

Michigan

0-0

409

0

20

Texas A&M

1-1

339

0

21

Southern Methodist

4-0

304

0

22

Texas

2-1

295

0

23

UL Lafayette

3-0

207

0

24

Iowa State

2-1

137

0

25

Central Florida

2-1

127

0

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former MSU Football Team Chaplain Passes Away

Father Jake Foglio served the Michigan State Football team for over 40 years. Today, the Spartan community mourns his passing.

McLain Moberg

by

tuckc2004yahoo.com

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 4

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Jay Johnson Talks Tight End Production at Michigan State

As Michigan State gets closer to kickoff, Jay Johnson continues to install his offense and now looks at the tight ends.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State RB Commit Audric Estime off to a Hot Start

Michigan State football 2021 commit Audric Estime opens up his senior season with a bang.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton on Implementing the Defense

The Spartans completed their second week of practice and recently suited up in full pads for the first time; it's time for defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton to install the defense.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

2021 OT/DE Ru’Quan Buckley Lists Michigan State in Top-11

Michigan State landed in the top-11 for 2021 6-foot-6, 260-pound OT/DE Ru'Quan Buckley out of Grand Rapids.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football: Xavier Henderson is Ready to Lead

As Michigan State fans transition from Mark Dantonio to Mel Tucker, they do so with Xavier Henderson ready to lead the secondary.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

2022 Target James Monds III Seeks Interest in Michigan State

Michigan State being the first Big Ten offer James Monds III received, the 3-star cornerback seeks great interest in the Spartans.

Taylor Gattoni

Will the Michigan State Offense Return to Form?

It's been a few years since the Spartans have been dominant through the air. Will they return to form in 2020? MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed thinks so.

McLain Moberg