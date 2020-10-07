Michigan State Football: Latest Amway Coaches Poll

The Big Ten has a few more weeks before they officially kickoff the regular-season; however, teams in the league are making moves within the latest Amway Coaches Poll rankings.

Michigan State fans might need live games to be considered for the poll, as they go another week without receiving any votes.

Ohio State stayed at No. 6, while three other universities moved positions based on last week's contests.

Penn State is No. 8, two spots higher from the previous rankings, Wisconsin moved to No. 14, and Michigan jumped to 19th.

Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska received votes in this week's poll.

Big Ten teams Receiving Votes

Minnesota: 120

Iowa: 39

Nebraska: 5

Latest Amway Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points 1st Place Votes 1 Clemson 3-0 1533 46 2 Alabama 2-0 1496 14 3 Georgia 2-0 1372 0 4 Florida 2-0 1372 0 5 Notre Dame 2-0 1256 0 6 Ohio State 0-0 1192 2 7 Miami 3-0 1149 0 8 Penn State 0-0 983 0 9 North Carolina 2-0 982 0 10 Oklahoma State 3-0 818 0 11 Cincinnati 3-0 807 0 12 Tennessee 2-0 744 0 13 Auburn 1-1 701 0 14 Wisconsin 0-0 668 0 15 BYU 3-0 646 0 16 LSU 1-0 616 0 17 Oregon 0-0 494 0 18 Virginia Tech 2-0 423 0 19 Michigan 0-0 409 0 20 Texas A&M 1-1 339 0 21 Southern Methodist 4-0 304 0 22 Texas 2-1 295 0 23 UL Lafayette 3-0 207 0 24 Iowa State 2-1 137 0 25 Central Florida 2-1 127 0

