This Week's Big Questions About Michigan State Spartan Football

East Lansing, MI--The Michigan State Spartan football is heading in the right direction under Mel Tucker. Fans are clamoring for as much info as they can get and this week we answer three of your biggest questions.

Hondo, where you surprised at how fast Michigan State found Mel Tucker to be head coach? It seemed to me that coaching searches usually took longer. Heather Cooke

Normally Heather, searches do take longer, but here is an interesting story. The original plan was to have the new coach hired, so that when Coach Dantonio had his press conference leaving, they could announce the new coach. That did not happen, but that was the plan.

Hondo, was Mel Tucker the guys that Bill Beekman wanted from the beginning? Did anyone else get offered the job? In my opinion he is doing great. Max Erickson

Max, I 100% agree with you. He is doing great. That is what matters. Who cares if he was the first, fifth or eighty-fourth choice? What matters is that he gets it right and he is. No, he was not the only one offered the job. I know of two coaches that had offers from those in the process, and a few others that were no interested. What counts is that since arriving, Tucker has done a terrific job.

Hondo, do you think Antjuan Simmons is stuck at OLB, or how do you think they will use him. Janice Fredrick

Antjuan is their best defender. It doesn't mean some others guys won't emerge because there is talent on this roster. I do not think it is fair to speculate where they will use him until they get him on the field. Scottie Hazelton is a defensive genius. He will position him on the field where he can disrupt the most.

For those of you wondering there are three guys right now that are close to joining Mel Tucker's 2021 class. Here is the complete list as of now, but keep your eyes out for number thirteen.

Tyson Watson Defensive End Warren, MI

Ethan Boyd Offensive Tackle East Lansing, MI

Davion Primm Running Back Oak Park, MI

Derrick Harmon Defensive Tackle Detroit, MI

Hampton Fay Quarterback Fort Worth, TX

Kevin Wigenton Guard Princeton, NJ

Gabe Nealy Safety Miami, FL

Charles Brantley Cornerback Venice, FL

Antoine Booth Cornerback Hyattsville, MD

Kameron Allen Tight End North Forney, TX

Michael Gravely, Jr. Safety Cleveland, OH

Mark Vassett Punter Melbourne, Australia

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

