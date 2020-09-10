Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star OT Isaiah Montgomery

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans wanted recruits for the 2022 class to know they were interested the minute they could.

Beginning on Sept. 1, college football coaching staffs were allowed to contact prospects for '22, and they didn't hesitate.

Once again, Tucker comes through on his promise to make recruiting a priority.

Three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Montgomery confirmed he spoke with Chris Kapilovic via Twitter, saying, "I had a great talk with @CoachCKap, and I'm honored to have been offered by @MSU_Football."

Montgomery currently plays for Landstown High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is a top-20 recruit in Virginia and the No. 51 overall player at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman holds offers from Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1