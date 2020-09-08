SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star WR Omar Cooper Jr.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football has turned their heads to Indiana, hoping to find some more talent at the wide receiver position for the 2022 class.

Four-star wideout Omar Cooper Jr. spoke with the Spartan coaching staff and afterward said, "Thankful and Very Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

He currently plays for Lawrence North High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Cooper is a top-10 receiver in his home state and the No. 45 prospect at his position.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound WR doesn't have any Crystal Ball predictions at this time; however, he does hold offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In 2019, Cooper caught 53 passes for 1,024 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Midwest Legislators Urge B1G to “Reconsider” their Decision

Following a phone call with the President of The United States, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren received a letter from Midwest legislative leaders urging the conference to reverse their decision.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State TE Matt Sokol Waived by Detroit Lions

Michigan State's Matt Sokol was released by the Detroit Lions, along with several other Spartans.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Players Sign with New Orleans Practice Squad

Former Spartans Joe Bachie, Andrew Dowell, and Bennie Fowler sign with the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

McLain Moberg

MSU Athletics: Two Successful Programs in last Decade

Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio led the Michigan State Spartans to the second-most combined men's basketball and football victories in the last ten years.

McLain Moberg

by

Aniket727

MSU's Raequan Williams Signs with Eagles Practice Squad

Former Michigan State Spartan Raequan Williams signs with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad less than two days after being released.

McLain Moberg

MSU Women’s Basketball Lands 5-Star Damiya Hagemann

5-Star point guard Damiya Hagemann commits to Michigan State women's basketball.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Punter Greg Montgomery Passes away at 55

Former Michigan State football standout Greg Montgomery passed away on Aug. 23, at the age of 55.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tayven Jackson: Down to Earth

Michigan State 2022 target, Tayven Jackson, wants people to know he's more than the football guy. He's down to earth.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football's Recruiting Battle

Michigan State football has had wins and losses with the class of 2021. For the class of 2022, the Spartans are hitting the ground running.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Football: Several Spartans Cut by NFL Teams

Multiple NFL teams have waived former Spartans Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Raequan Williams, and Mike Panasiuk.

McLain Moberg