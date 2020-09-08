Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Michigan State football has turned their heads to Indiana, hoping to find some more talent at the wide receiver position for the 2022 class.

Four-star wideout Omar Cooper Jr. spoke with the Spartan coaching staff and afterward said, "Thankful and Very Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University."

He currently plays for Lawrence North High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Cooper is a top-10 receiver in his home state and the No. 45 prospect at his position.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound WR doesn't have any Crystal Ball predictions at this time; however, he does hold offers from Arkansas, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In 2019, Cooper caught 53 passes for 1,024 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

