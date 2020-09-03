Michigan State Football Offers ’22 TE Matt Ragan

Michigan State football is looking to add another tight end to their program for the 2022 recruiting class.

Friday morning, Matt Ragan tweeted, saying, "I'm honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University. Thanks to @Coach_TGilmore & @SeanLevyMSU."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound TE isn't ranked via 247Sports, but currently plays for Lawrence Academy High School and hails from Groton, Massachusetts.

He holds offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Toledo, and the Spartans.

Michigan State doesn't have any verbal commits for the 2022 class, but they are ranked 66th nationally and 13th in the conference for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

