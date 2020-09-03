SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 TE Matt Ragan

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football is looking to add another tight end to their program for the 2022 recruiting class.

Friday morning, Matt Ragan tweeted, saying, "I'm honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University. Thanks to @Coach_TGilmore & @SeanLevyMSU."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound TE isn't ranked via 247Sports, but currently plays for Lawrence Academy High School and hails from Groton, Massachusetts.

He holds offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Toledo, and the Spartans.

Michigan State doesn't have any verbal commits for the 2022 class, but they are ranked 66th nationally and 13th in the conference for '21.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Spartan QB Kirk Cousins on COVID-19: ‘If I die, I die’

Michigan State's Kirk Cousins joined the podcast "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" and had some choice things to say about COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star CB Earl Little Jr.

The Spartans offer four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Bennie Fowler Impressive in Saints Camp

MSU's Bennie Fowler impressed future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees so much he helped the Saints sign him, and so far, he's stood out during camp.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Commit Tyson Watson Shuts down Recruitment

Michigan State football commit Tyson Watson officially shut down his recruitment.

McLain Moberg

MSU Basketball: 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis Field Reportedly Set

The Battle 4 Atlantis field is reportedly set, and the Michigan State Spartans will help headline the tournament.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Mikai Gbayor Sets Commitment Date

Mel Tucker continues to make N.J. a recruiting priority. Three-star linebacker Mikai Gbayor would be another great find and he's announcing his decision Friday.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: No AP Preseason All-Americans

The Associated Press released their Preseason All-American First and Second Teams.

McLain Moberg

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode IX

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Big Ten Confirms they Voted 11-3 to Postpone CFB Season

In response to the lawsuit brought on by eight Nebraska football players, the Big Ten confirms its presidents and chancellors voted to postpone football.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 OG Kristian Phillips

The Spartans offer unranked 2022 offensive guard Kristian Phillips out of Conyers, Georgia.

McLain Moberg