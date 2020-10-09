Michigan State Football Offers ’23 4-Star DE Lebbeus Overton

Spartan Nation is back with more recruiting news from the Michigan State football program. By now, MSU fans know their new head coach, Mel Tucker, heavily prioritizes prospects.

Lebbeus Overton, the top recruit in the 2023 class, spoke with the staff, a conversation followed by good news.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University," Overton wrote via Twitter.

The four-star strong-side defensive end is the best prospect in Georgia and would be a huge commit for the Spartans.

Overton currently plays for Milton High School and holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas A & M – among others.

Gabe Brooks, a Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst, evaluated the 6-foot-3.5, 243-pound end saying he "Possesses good frame for a bigger edge defender who could fit multiple roles in different fronts. Athletic enough to stand up with frame potential to play with a hand on the ground, even sliding inside down the road if needed. Played all over the defensive front as a freshman. Functional athleticism is obvious on tape and supported in testing environment (verified 4.98 40 prior to sophomore year). Pursues well and closes fast.

"Extremely active and activity combines with short-area quickness to make for a difficult blocking target. Strong enough to win vs. the run, even as a freshman. Often the quickest player off the line. Dangerous in backside pursuit. Plays basketball and shows impressive second jump relative to size. Will need to continue developing pass-rush nuance, but ceiling is limitless as a rusher. Ultimate positional home depends on physical development, but very likely among the top prospects in the country for the 2023 class."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah'von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 3-star running back Audric Estime

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

