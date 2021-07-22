Michigan State Football picked last in Big Ten East in Preseason Poll

According to Cleveland.com, Michigan State football will finish dead last in the Big Ten East.

East Lansing, Mich. – Many questions surround Michigan State football in 2021, and the curiosity is warranted.

During the offseason, Mel Tucker brought in 15 new scholarship players using the transfer portal, which leads people to wonder how they will fit in and perform.

Following Tucker's 2-5 start with wins over Michigan and Northwestern, the Spartans are not getting the benefit of the doubt, as numerous Big Ten reporters predicted MSU to finish last in the Big Ten East, per Cleveland.com's preseason media poll.

The poll consists of 34 Big Ten journalists, featuring one beat writer from all 14 schools, alongside some who cover the entire league and the sport nationally, and asks reporters to rank the seven teams in each division.

A first-place vote is worth seven points; a second-place vote is worth six, a third-place vote is worth five, and so on. Michigan State finished with 52.5 points and was ranked ahead of only one team in Illinois (47 points).

All but one person picked Ohio State (238 points) to win the Big Ten East, followed by Penn State (192 points), Indiana (169 points), Michigan (144 points), Maryland (79 points), Rutgers (77.5 points), and the Spartans.

