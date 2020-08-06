Michigan State Offers 3-Star ATH Alex Afari

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State coaching staff has been very active lately in terms of recruiting. It doesn't come as a surprise since the new head coach considers it a priority; however, the Spartans haven't seen a player commit since July 4.

Recently, three-star ATH Alex Afari earned an offer from the Spartans saying, "Extremely excited to receive an offer from the Michigan State University."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound student-athlete hails from Ohio and currently plays for Lakota West high school. His Twitter profile says he plays both sides of the ball (WR, DB).

Afari holds offers from Akron, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and the Spartans.

According to 247Sports, he is a top-25 recruit in his home state and the No. 69 ATH for the class of 2022.

Nationally, Michigan State is ranked 65th overall for their 2021 recruiting class and 13th in the conference; both are down from last season.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

IMG Academy (Fla.) High 3-star tight end Jake Renda

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

