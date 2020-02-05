With 19 members of Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class signed coming into today, Michigan State officially added the final two members of the recruiting class on National Signing Day.

The Spartans were originally going to sign three players today. That did not work out.

Manvel (TX) 3-star running back Donovan Eaglin and Groveport (OH) Madison 3-star defensive end Jasiyah Robinson are the final members of Michigan State’s 2020 class and both signed their NLIs with Michigan State on Wednesday.

But the news of Mark Dantonio’s retirement on Tuesday makes Wednesday less clear for the Spartans as programs around the country round out their respective recruiting classes.

Jordon Simmons, who has been committed to Michigan State since October, but opted not to sign with the Spartans during December’s early signing period, was on campus in East Lansing recently for an official visit with his family.

Powder Springs (GA) McEachern 3-star running back Jordon Simmons, the prize of the three decided to hold off after news broke of Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

In an interview with Spartan Nation following his visit, Simmons confirmed that he was planning on signing with Michigan State on Wednesday. But with the news of Dantonio’s retirement, Simmons posted a message on his Twitter account stating that he would not be signing with the Spartans on Wednesday citing Dantonio’s “unforeseen retirement” and the “uncertainty of the MSU program” and understandably wants to take his time before making a final decision.

Simmons, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back, was regarded as the key member of the Michigan State recruiting class as both he and Eaglin will help the Spartans’ depth at a position that lost two key players to the transfer portal at the running back position during the 2019 season.

Eaglin, who committed to Michigan State last week, received a late offer from the Spartans after taking a visit to East Lansing in January.

After missing time due to injury during his sophomore and junior seasons, Eaglin (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) was healthy throughout his senior year and an impressive three-game playoff run where he rushed for over 700 yards helped his recruitment rise in recent months.

Michigan State said of Eaglin after signing today:

Donovan Eaglin | RB | 6-0 | 225 | Rosharon, Texas | Manvel High School

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Rushed for 1,584 yards on 172 carries (9.2 avg.) with 25 touchdowns as a senior in 2019 . . . also had 12 catches for 173 yards and one TD to account for a total of 1,757 all-purpose yards . . . played for Coach Kevin Hall at Manvel High School . . . ranked one of the top 100 running backs in the nation by 247Sports.com (No. 96) . . . helped lead Manvel to a 13-1 record, including three state playoff wins, and a berth in the Texas Class 5A Division 2 quarterfinals . . . had seven 100-yard rushing games as a senior . . . compiled 839 yards and 12 touchdowns on 79 carries (10.6 avg.) in four state playoff games . . . ran for 109 yards on 17 carries in the 5A Division 2 quarterfinal matchup against Fort Bend Marshall . . . rushed for 287 yards and five TDs on just 19 carries (15.2 avg.) in a 55-35 victory over Barbers Hill in the Class 5A Division 2 Region 3 semifinals, in a game played at NRG Stadium in Houston on Nov. 29 . . . all five touchdowns were at least 24 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard burst for a score in the first quarter . . . named the Greater Houston Player of the Week by FOX26 Houston and the Texas Bowl Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week after his impressive performance against Barbers Hill . . . rushed for three TDs and 262 yards on 26 attempts (10.1 avg.) in Manvel’s 62-34 victory over Lamar Consolidated in a state playoff victory . . . accounted for 181 yards on the ground on 17 carries with four TDs in playoff-opening win over Nederland . . . played eight games for Manvel as a junior in 2018 (30 carries for 174 yards; 5.8 avg. with three TDs) and seven games as a sophomore in 2017 (21 carries for 204 yards; 9.7 avg. with three TDs) . . . finished his high school career with 1,962 yards rushing on 223 carries (8.8 avg.) and 31 TDs . . . accumulated a total of 2,221 all-purpose yards (1,962 rushing; 228 receiving; 31 kick return) and 32 touchdowns . . . also played defense for the Mavericks.

Robinson, who also committed to the Spartans in January after receiving a late offer from Michigan State, is yet another addition for the Spartans at the defensive end position, giving Michigan State six defensive linemen for the 2020 class.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 222 pounds, Robinson has already shown the ability to rush the passer at a high level and is considered a high ceiling recruit for the Spartans.

Michigan State said of Robinson after signing today:

Jasiyah Robinson | DE | 6-2 | 222 | Groveport, Ohio | Groveport Madison High School

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division 1 All-State First Team . . . selected the Columbus Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year . . . also chosen by the Columbus Dispatch to the All-Metro First Team . . . named the Ohio Capital Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-OCC honoree . . . rated one of the top overall players in Ohio by 247Sports (No. 64) and ESPN.com (No. 66) . . . played for Coach Bryan Schoonover at Groveport Madison High School . . . helped lead Groveport Madison to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Ohio Division 1 Region 3 finals . . . collected 106 tackles, including 22 for losses with 15 sacks, to go along with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks as a senior in 2019 . . . had four tackles, including a sack, against Pickerington Central in the Region 3 title game . . . named to the OPSWA Division 1 All-State Third Team as a junior in 2018 . . . also competes in track and field . . . attends the same high school as former Spartan All-American running back and Le’Veon Bell.

