Michigan State Football to have Weekly Game Captains

The Michigan State football program had a coaching change this offseason, and with Mel Tucker at the helm rather than Mark Dantonio, a lot is going to be different in 2020.

In the past, Dantonio would name anywhere between two and four team captains at the end of fall camp while making use of game captains.

However, Tucker doesn't plan on utilizing the same methods as Michigan State's previous coaching staff.

"We're going to have game captains. My coaching staff and myself will pick those captains weekly, and then we'll announce them to the team," Tucker told reporters Tuesday morning. "And then at the end of the season, the players will vote on captains, and then those will be the permanent captains for this particular season. That's how we'll handle the captain situation."

Once Tucker took over the program, he emphasized a culture change/shift was imminent – one he feels his players have accepted.

"We have a new coaching staff, and we have a different way of doing some things, and that's part of the culture. How do you live, how do you do what you do, why do you do it that way? And making sure that everyone understands that and understands why it's important. And so our players have embraced that," said Tucker. "That's always going to be a challenge. Change can be uncomfortable, but we told our players that they have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. And so we've done that, and our players have embraced us, we've embraced them, we've connected with our players."

Come Saturday, the Michigan State fan base will have a new coach on the sideline, different schemes to watch & learn, and new but weekly captains to cheer for.

Who do you guys think the coaching staff will pick as captains in week one?

