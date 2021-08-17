Keon Coleman looking to make an impact in Freshman Season

Keon Coleman has impressed already and is has a chance for immediate playing time this fall

Michigan State Freshman Wide Receiver Keon Coleman waited until the late Signing Day to commit but when he did Michigan State received a big addition to the 2021 recruiting class and is already impressing the coaching staff just a few weeks into his freshman season.

The Michigan State Wide Receiver room is beginning to take form as the Spartans are just a little over two weeks from taking on Northwestern.

Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, and Tre Mosley lead the way for the group but guys such as Montorie Foster, Terry Lockett Jr., and Coleman are vying to get reps this fall.

Today Mel Tucker said after the team's practice to the media that several players impressed on Saturday at the Spartans scrimmage and listed Coleman as one of those players.

Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson has also noticed Coleman's efforts.

"Coleman is young, very young, very raw, but has a great talent," Johnson said.

Johnson also added that he expects Coleman, Foster, Lockett, and Christian Fitzpatrick to step up for them this fall.

Coleman has an excellent frame standing at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. As well as having above average hands.