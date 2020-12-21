Michigan State Lands OL Jarrett Horst From Transfer Portal

Michigan State has landed three players from the transfer portal, including former Arkansas State offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football pulled another student-athlete out of the transfer portal.

Jarrett Horst, a former offensive lineman from Arkansas State, announced his commitment to MSU over the weekend after entering the portal on Dec. 14.

At 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, he started seven games for the Red Wolves, appearing in 19 total contests over the previous two seasons.

The Spartans have landed three players from the portal, including Auburn running back Harold Joiner and Temple quarterback (grad transfer) Anthony Russo.

Michigan State's starting offensive line to close the season was AJ Arcuri (LT), J.D. Duplain (LG), Nick Samac (C), Matt Carrick (RG), and Kevin Jarvis (RT).

"First and foremost, I want to thank all of the coaches that believed in me enough to offer me a scholarship during this process," Horst wrote via Twitter. "With that being said, after many talks with God and my family, I will be turning the page to the next chapter of my life and Committing to Michigan State University. This is God's plan for me. I'm ready to get to work and attack this opportunity!"

