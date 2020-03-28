Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson On Why East Lansing

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—The Michigan State football team and new head coach Mel Tucker got a gem in offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

Why not as well-known as defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, among the coaching world he was. Being from the Midwest and a self-proclaimed Big Ten type of guy, his prowess and connection to this part of the country was a can’t miss opportunity for Tucker and Michigan State.

New Spartan offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about why he made a move, “Yeah, it was very exciting for me. I grew up in Minnesota, so I’m a Big Ten person at heart. To me, you know, I had an opportunity a few years ago to coach in this league, and so to have an opportunity to come back to this league and particularly with Michigan State and what’s been done here in the past was very exciting. You know, obviously, for recruiting more in this area I think both some very positive things and just the tradition of this place in the league, to have a chance to play who you play every week, and to do with the tradition-rich program of Michigan State was very enticing. I think that that was a big point, certainly. Another huge point for me was Coach Tucker. I was fortunate to be with him at Georgia, and then he had me join him in Colorado, and he’s very, very real. That was important to me, with my family and all those things and to see the strides we had made in just a short time at Colorado; really was excited to see what he would do in this situation and so it was pretty much a no-brainer for me.”

Johnson has hit the proverbial ground running since his hire and has done an outstanding job.

Recruits and players alike are already talking about his impact on them.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page.

by

MDanMSU915