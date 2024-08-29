Michigan State RB Nate Carter: 'Dream Come True' to be Named a Team Captain
Michigan State’s football team comprises a healthy mixture of returning Spartans, transfers from last and this offseason and an incoming recruiting class. Coach Jonathan Smith has created a solid roster of players with various backgrounds and skill sets.
One of the Spartan transfers from last season was running back Nate Carter. The talented back transferred to Michigan State after playing his first two seasons at Connecticut.
In his first season with Michigan State, the transfer running back would become one of the most critical players on the Spartans’ offense after rushing for nearly 800 yards on 185 carries. Both were a career-high for Carter.
As Michigan State opens its season against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Carter is expected to have an even more productive 2024 season in Smith’s offense and with a revamped offensive roster. Carter has been named to numerous preseason awards watchlists, including the watchlists for the Doak Campbell Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.
As he was recently married, Carter has had an eventful offseason. He explained his feelings about being named one of Michigan State’s five team captains after transferring to Michigan State at the start of last season.
“It’s a dream come true,” Carter told reporters on Tuesday.
Michigan State’s other captains for the upcoming season are quarterback Aidan Chiles, offensive lineman Tanner Miller, linebacker Jordan Turner and defensive lineman Maverick Hansen. Carter has the chance to solidify himself as a focal point in Smith’s offense this upcoming season.
Carter was one of the most productive players for Michigan State last season during a time when the Spartans had few dependable players. He is a player that Smith and his coaching staff will undoubtedly depend heavily on this upcoming season, as Carter has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the Big Ten.
As Smith begins rebuilding Michigan State, he will need his team captains to help get the most out of a new-look team of Spartans this season.
