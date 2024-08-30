Michigan State Rewards Scout Team Player of the Week Awards
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State are working hard to prepare for their first game of the season against Florida Atlantic. With the Spartans soon lining up for the first kick-off of the season, Smith has done all he can this offseason to prepare Michigan State’s football team for the upcoming season.
Smith has restocked Michigan State’s roster with talent to at least make the Spartans competitive this season. He has spent multiple weeks of the offseason helping implement new schemes for the Spartans this upcoming season and is about as ready as possible to face Florida Atlantic. Smith hopes the team’s growth this offseason translates to the field.
Earlier this week, Smith recognized multiple players who may not get much playing time during games this season but performed well in practice on the scout team, giving Michigan State’s starters quality practice repetitions. Smith announced the Scout Team Players of the Week on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Scout Team Players of the Week!” Smith said. “Appreciate the awesome effort and energy these guys brought all week to prepare us for Friday's season opener!”
Those players that won Scout Team Players of the Week were:
- DL Kekai Burnett
- WR Jaylan Brown
- WR Zach Gillepsie
- OL Kyler Brunan
- DB Caleb Gash
Michigan State hopes to have a successful first season under Smith in East Lansing. While Smith and his coaching staff have had a relatively successful first offseason at Michigan State, the Spartans' actual test of how productive the offseason was will come during the season. Smith and Michigan State open the season against Florida Atlantic at home on Friday; the work they put in this offseason will be fully displayed.
Smith and Michigan State hope to get off to a solid start to the season. They are double-digit favorites over Florida Atlantic. The Spartans look to put on a good showing for the recruits and fans in attendance.
It will likely be one of the few times this season that Michigan State is favored to win a game by double digits.
The Spartans' season opener kicks off at Spartan Stadium at 7:01 p.m.
