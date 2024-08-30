Michigan State's Secondary Rotations Will be Important vs. FAU
The Michigan State Spartans will finally be back on the field today as they welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls.
While the Owls won just four games last season, they will not likely be an easy win for the Spartans, who also won just four games.
The Spartans and Owls share many similarities, including a new quarterback and extensive roster overhauls. Both programs are looking to rebuild after a few rough years.
Jonathan Smith and Tom Herman will face off in an early-season game that could be defining for both teams’ seasons.
The Spartans are looking to improve on both sides of the ball in 2023, but one area of their team that could use the most improvement is the secondary.
The Spartans have been near the bottom of college football in pass-defense rankings in the last couple of seasons. That cannot happen if they want to make a bowl game in 2023.
Thankfully for Michigan State, Smith brought in two excellent coaches to improve that side of the ball: Secondary Coach Blue Adams and Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin.
Adams and Martin must put their cornerbacks and safeties in the best position to succeed when they take on the Owls.
So, what does that look like?
The Owls feature a duel-threat quarterback in Cam Fancher, so the Spartans may need to keep multiple defensive backs on the field.
If Fancher takes off, they can use Malik Spencer as a Nickel in run defense. They can also use a player like Lejond Cavazos as a Nickel if he drops back to pass.
Dillon Tatum and Nikai Martinez will likely be the Spartans’ starting safety duo. However, Tatum can also drop down as a cornerback if needed. He has played both positions during his time in East Lansing, so his versatility is valuable.
The Spartans’ starting outside cornerbacks will likely be Ed Woods and Chance Rucker. Woods can stop the run, but Rucker’s run defense is still a work in progress. Both cornerbacks are good in coverage, though.
Michigan State wants to start its season on the right foot. To do that, it will need to put the secondary in the right spots against a potentially dangerous Florida Atlantic offense.
