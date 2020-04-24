State of Michigan State Spartan Football Podcast

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—Mel Tucker has taken over the reins of Michigan State Spartan football; he instantaneously started to transfer the culture at Michigan State.

He immediately brought a mindset to the Big Ten the same mindset that Urban Meyer did when he took over in Columbus.

With deep roots for Tucker in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), he has instituted a 24/7/265 approach to recruiting. Since he arrived in East Lansing, he and his staff have spent time each day, that is correct, every day recruiting. That is why we have seen scholarship offers delivered out across the nation, and as of the writing of this article, they have six hard commits for the 2021 class.

I asked Mike Tressel, who was on the Dantonio staff and has hired by Tucker about the change of recruiting style from Dantonio to Tucker. “There’s no doubt, he is a believer that we need to recruit every day, and we need to recruit the best of the best. It doesn’t matter who else is recruiting him or where he’s from. We believe straight from Coach Tucker that we are going to outwork everybody else in recruiting. So, if football needs to slide to the side for a minute to recruit than that’s what we are going to do. You can feel the energy, and you know, those are easy things to say, but when you are demonstrating it yourself, everybody else follows that lead. Coach Tucker demonstrates that every single day, so we’re just following his lead.”

In the above podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp joins us to talk about the state of Michigan State football. Things are good, and in this podcast, we dig deep on the state of the Spartans with Tucker and athletics around the nation as well.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

by

aliciaadley900