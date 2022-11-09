National recruiting analyst says "the smoke is real" between Michigan State, 5-star QB Dante Moore

With about six weeks between now and the first National Signing Day for the 2023 college football recruiting class, no player is more coveted for Mel Tucker and Michigan State than five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore.

While Moore has been committed to Oregon since early July, the Spartans have recently thrown their hat back in the ring for arguably the best quarterback prospect in the class.

While the Ducks still remain a heavy favorite to sign Moore on Dec. 21 of this year, Michigan State's efforts with the talented signal-caller have not gone unnoticed by national recruiting experts, and those same people aren't ruling out the possibility of a flip for the Spartans.

Andrew Ivins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com, recently discussed Michigan State's renewed pursuits of Moore, and he believes the recent reports carry some weight.

“I made some calls this morning, this afternoon, and I think the smoke when it comes to Michigan State and Dante Moore is real," Ivins said this past Monday. “Michigan State normally has a good grasp of the kids in that Detroit metro [area].

Earlier this week, a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports came in for Michigan State to flip Moore from Oregon. That coincided with a report that came out this week linking the Ducks' head coach, Dan Lanning, to the open coaching position at Auburn.

Ivins believes that news could be impacting Moore's commitment to Oregon as well.

"I think what’s also playing into this a little bit is the fact that Dan Lanning, his name is getting linked to Auburn as a potential job for him," Ivins said. “He’s come out and since denied any interest, or you’ve seen fewer reports about that, but I think that’s one you’ve got to monitor."

A highly-talented prospect like Moore is someone who is going to be recruited by multiple schools all the way up until signing day, and while Michigan State has turned up the heat on their efforts with Moore, the five-star is likely hearing from other programs as well.

“I don’t think [Michigan State] is the only school that’s going to come kick [the tires on Dante Moore]," Ivins said.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan were another program that strongly pursued Moore before the five-star committed to Oregon. Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame were once considered the favorites in this recruitment, before the Fighting Irish landed a verbal pledge from 2024 four-star and Top 35 prospect C.J. Carr.

Mario Cristobal and Miami, as well as Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, have also heavily pursued Moore during this recruiting cycle.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Moore is the No. 8 overall player in the country for the 2023 class. He's also considered the No. 4 quarterback prospect in the nation, and the No. 1 player out of the state of Michigan.

Ivins full comments on Michigan State's interest in Moore can be viewed below: