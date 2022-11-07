Crystal ball comes in for Michigan State to flip 5-star 2023 prospect

Things are starting to get a little interesting in Michigan State football's pursuit to flip 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore from Oregon.

On Sunday evening, an insider for SpartanTailgate.com — an affiliate of 247Sports — flipped his crystal ball prediction from Oregon to Michigan State, with a confidence level of 7-out-of-10. The insider is Sean Scherer, who during his career with 247Sports has an accuracy rating of 79.44 percent on his crystal ball picks.

There are still eight crystal balls in favor of Oregon in Moore's recruitment, but the most recent of those eight came in on July 8, 2022 — the day of Moore's commitment to the Ducks. Scherer's crystal ball flip to Michigan State is the most recent of any activity in Moore's recruitment.

The crystal ball flip is interesting in and of itself, but it coincides with another development which may have an effect on Moore's commitment to Oregon.

On Monday, a report surfaced that linked Oregon head coach Dan Lanning with the open head coaching position at Auburn University. Lanning, who spent much of his early coaching career in SEC country, has led the Ducks to an 8-1 record and Top 10 status in his first season in Eugene.

Throughout Moore's recruitment, the five-star prospect's relationship with Oregon quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham has repeatedly been brought up as one of the major reasons that Moore ultimately committed to the Ducks.

Should the rumors of Lanning's interest in Auburn come to fruition, there's a high chance that Lanning would want to take Dillingham with him down South, which would obviously have an effect on Moore's interest in Oregon.

247Sprorts' Justin Thind reported last week that Michigan State was renewing its efforts in Moore's recruitment, after the Spartans and former three-star quarterback commit Bo Edmundson mutually agreed to part ways.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Jay Johnson have already established a relationship with Moore, and the Spartans were considered a 'dark horse' candidate to land the 5-star prospect early on in 2022.

While the crystal ball flip and rumors linking Lanning to Auburn are far from concrete indicators, the combination of the two is certainly enough to raise the eyebrows of those who are following along closely with Moore's recruitment.