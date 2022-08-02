Michigan State lands Top 200 offensive tackle target, 10th four-star of 2023 class

Michigan State added to what is becoming one of the top recruiting classes in program history on Monday night.

Four-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson offensive tackle Stanton Ramil gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans, giving MSU its tenth four-star commit in the Class of 2023.

With Ramil's commitment, and should Michigan State sign all 10 four-star prospects on National Signing Day, it would break the school record for number of four-stars signed in one class. The current record is nine four-stars from the 2016 recruiting class.

Ramil is considered the No. 197 overall recruit and No. 21 offensive tackle target in the nation by the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 15 prospect out of the state of Alabama.

At 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, Ramil is already a massive football player who is only going to benefit from being in MSU's strength and conditioning programs. This is a prospect that can be an anchor at one of the tackle positions for years to come.

Michigan State is thin heading along the offensive line heading into the 2022 season, and it's clear that the Spartans have placed a heavy emphasis on bringing in top O-line talent in this recruiting class. Ramil is the fourth offensive line commit in MSU's 2023 class, and is the highest-ranked prospect of the four, joining four-star interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, four-star IOL Clay Wedin and three-star IOL Johnathan Slack.

Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been money on the recruiting trail during this cycle, and there are still more top offensive line targets who are considering Michigan State.

Ramil chose the Spartans over 33 total scholarship offers. The four-star prospect used all five of his official visits in June, checking out Pittsburgh (June 3), North Carolina (June 9), Tennessee (June 17) and Penn State (June 22) in addition to Michigan State (June 24).

With 13 prospects committed, MSU's 2023 class is now ranked No. 24 in the country, according to 247Sports.

The job that Tucker and his coaching staff have done in just two and a half years in East Lansing is remarkable. The Spartans signed a Top 25 class in 2022, coming off an 11-2 season, and have expounded on that momentum in 2023.

MSU signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined.

The Spartans have not signed more than five four-stars in one class since 2016, when former head coach Mark Dantonio used the momentum of his third Big Ten Championship to sign nine four-star prospects. However, Tucker's prowess as a recruiter has Michigan State on the brink of breaking the school record.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023