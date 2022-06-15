Skip to main content

Four-star 2023 Offensive Lineman Clay Wedin commits to Michigan State

Wedin becomes the second four-star commitment of the day.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin committed to Michigan State on Tuesday evening, becoming the second four-star commitment of the day for Mel Tucker and his staff.

The No. 347 ranked prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Wedin committed to offensive line coach and primary recruiter Chris Kapilovic following an official visit this weekend in East Lansing. Tucker was directly involved in this recruitment as well.

Wedin was the Spartans' second commitment in a matter of hours on June 14, joining Texas four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton who committed earlier today. The pair of recruits were the fourth and fifth four-star prospects to commit to Michigan State in the last seven days, and brings the Spartans total to eight four-star commits in the Class of 2023.

With the commitments of Wedin and Braxton, Michigan State's 2023 class ranking moved up to No. 8 in the country, directly ahead of powerhouses Georgia and Clemson.

Wedin joins current high school teammate Eddie Pleasant III, a three-star cornerback, and four-star linebacker Jordan Hall to give the Spartans three commits out of the state of Florida.

Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic has now secured two offensive linemen in this recruiting cycle. Detroit King's Johnathan Slack is the other member of the Juice Squad in 2023 as of right now with Kapilovic actively recruiting a few more top prospects.

With the commitment of Wedin, Michigan State's 2023 class is ranked eighth in the country according to the 247sports.com composite rankings with 11 commitments.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 197 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 39 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Jaylon Braxton; Lone Star High School; Frisco, Texas; No. 245 nationally, No. 27 Cornerback; No. 44 in the state of Texas
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 330 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 334 nationally, No. 33 Cornerback; No. 57 in state of Texas
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 346 nationally, No. 22 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 347 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 61 in state of Texas
  • Four-star IOL Clay Wedin; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 374 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 69 in state of Florida
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 523 nationally, No. 35 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 12 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 707 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 126 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 823 nationally, No. 71 Cornerback; No. 117 in state of Florida

