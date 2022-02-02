Michigan State gets commitment from Detroit King 2023 offensive lineman Johnathan Slack

The Spartans received their third commitment of the 2023 class in Detroit King offensive lineman, Johnathan Slack.

Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. 2023 offensive lineman Johnathan Slack committed to Michigan State today becoming the third commitment in the 2023 class for the Spartans.

Slack a three-star offensive lineman out of Detroit, Michigan has been a top priority for Coach Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic for nearly two years. The Spartans were the second offer for Slack back in May of 2020. Since then, Slack has gained 17 more offers and amassed 19 total offers before making his commitment to Michigan State.

Slack has visited East Lansing three times in the last year unofficially visiting all three times. He visited for the spring game last year, he also made a trip on June 1st as well as most recently last weekend for a junior day visit.

"I had a chance to go to the basketball game against Michigan this last weekend and talk to the whole coaching staff," Slack said about his visit last weekend.

Coach Kapilovic has made Slack a priority and had a chance to talk in-person one on one with the talented interior lineman last weekend.

"Coach Kap and I talked about when I was going to make my decision and commitment and we went over film and just talked football."

Slack projects as a center when he gets to East Lansing in 2023. He's 6-foot-3, 280 pounds right now so he has the correct size to play center at the collegiate level.

Slack is the one of the first scholarship players to choose Michigan State from Detroit King in at least a few years. Detroit King is one of the most dominant high school programs in the state of Michigan.

King also has five-star quarterback Dante Moore in the mix and Michigan State remains heavily involved in the recruitment. Slack choosing the Spartans will only increase those chances for Moore to have his center back.

Slack is considered a "high three-star" prospect. He's ranked the 441st player in the country in the class of 2023 according to the On3.com consensus rankings which puts him less than 100 players away from being four-star.

Slack ranks 31st at his position and 8th in the state of Michigan. He chose the Spartans over offers from Cincinnati, Oregon, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) among others.

The other two pieces of the 2023 class so far are Dexter (Mich.) tight end Brennan Parachek and New Caney (Tex.) running back Kedrick Reescano who are both four-star prospects.