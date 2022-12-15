Michigan State adds defensive back depth with transfer from Wisconsin

Michigan State football has been active on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal this December, as the Spartans look to improve upon a roster which lacked depth in 2022.

On Wednesday, MSU added to their depth at defensive back as Wisconsin transfer Semar Melvin gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans.

Melvin played in 23 games over the course of four seasons in Madison, recording 16 tackles and three pass breakups for the Badgers. He transfers to Michigan State with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

The Spartans have been active in the portal this week. In addition to Melvin, Michigan State also landed Wisconsin tight end Jaylin Franklin and Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye. However, the transfer portal is a two-way street, and MSU's roster has suffered some attrition due to players departing as well.

So far this offseason, Michigan State has seen eight players from its 2022 roster enter the transfer portal — wide receivers Germie Benard and Terry Lockett Jr., defensive lineman Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory and Michael Fletcher, linebacker Carson Casteel and kicker Jack Stone.

Players who enter the portal are not required to transfer, and we’ve seen Michigan State welcome back players who have withdrawn their names from the portal before, including former running back/tight end Connor Heyward and linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote and Ben VanSumeren.

Whether any of the above players chose to return to Michigan State's program or not, head coach Mel Tucker and his staff are already working towards rebuilding a roster that struggled to a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022.

The Spartans added a pair of commitments to their 2023 recruiting class this week as well — three-star athletes Aziah Johnson and Jaelon Barbarin, who will play wide receiver and running back, respectively, for Michigan State.

More additions are expected for MSU in the coming week, as Tucker and Co. prep for National Signing Day on Dec. 21.